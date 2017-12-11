Fort Hall woman killed in crash

A Fort Hall woman died and Clark County Sheriff Bart May was injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on State Highway 33 near Sage Junction north of Roberts.

The accident occurred at 5:29 a.m. when a van driven by Malana Moemberg, 21, of Fort Hall, crossed the center line and struck a patrol unit driven by May. Moemberg died at the scene and May was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, according to Idaho State Police.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 7 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.