Foster families needed

Currently, there are more children entering the foster care than there are families to care for them. Many children from Bingham County have been moved to other counties in the region. Brothers and sisters are often separated due to the lack of homes that can meet the needs of sibling groups.

Spanish-speaking families are also in great need. Many children are placed into homes with families who don't speak their language.

"Imagine being a 1-year old child separated from your siblings, placed in a home with complete strangers," said Aimee Hoes, with FosteringIdaho. "Where no one speaks your language … and you can’t understand where your mother/father have gone. FosteringIdaho works very hard to ensure that all children have a safe and nurturing home."