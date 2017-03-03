Four-peat quashed; Firth shocked by New Plymouth

BOISE — For the first time in four years, a game didn't go Firth's way in the 2A state tournament.

The explosive Cougar offense was shut down by New Plymouth and the team looking for a fourth straight title is headed to the consolation bracket after falling 46-39 on Thursday.

In a game filled with runs, Firth (15-11) looked to have the momentum when Ben Park hit a three at the third quarter buzzer to give the Cougars a 33-32 lead entering the final period.

By the time Firth scored again (more than four minutes into the 4th quarter) it was too late. The Pilgrims outscored Firth 14-6 in the 4th, pulling away down the stretch.

The Cougars came in as heavy favorites, having beaten New Plymouth 60-30 on Dec. 9, but these Pilgrims forced Firth to play in the half court and the three-time defending state champions could not execute their offense.

