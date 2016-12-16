Four vehicle crash on I-15

On Friday, December 16, 2016, at approximately 10:37 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a four vehicle property damage crash, on Interstate 15, near milepost 111, in Bingham County.

Hanafi Haji, 30, of Minneapolis MN, was driving northbound on I15 in a 2007 Volvo tractor that was hauling one trailer. Haji jack knifed the vehicle and blocked the northbound lanes of travel. Alexander Huff, 23, of Provo UT, was driving northbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse. Huff was unable to stop, collided with the rear end of the trailer and hit the driver's side of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala. The Chevrolet Impala was driven by Lucy Moncur, 68, of Blackfoot ID. Brian Calkins was driving northbound in a 2016 Ford F250 pick-up. Calkins was unable to stop, drove off the left shoulder, and into the median.

Northbound I15 was blocked for three hours.

Idaho State Police responded to, or investigated; thirty nine slide-offs, seven motorist assists, eleven property damage crashes, and one injury crash, between the hours of 6:00 A.M. and 2:30 P.M.