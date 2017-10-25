Frannie Crumley receives check from Wolverine Canyon Marathon

One of the purposes of the inaugural Wolverine Canyon Marathon was to bring awareness of cystic fibrosis (CF) and help people who are going through this struggle. CF is a progressive genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. The marathon took place on Saturday, Aug. 12.

On Wednesday, Blackfoot Rotary and the Bingham Health Care Foundation presented a check for $8,248.33 to Frannie Baumgartner Crumley, a double lung recipient. (Bingham Memorial Hospital was the chief sponsor of this event.)

Crumley needed the lung transplant because she was born with CF. She received her new "gently used" lungs in February. The surgery took place in the Duke Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

"I'm good now," she said.

Half of the net proceeds of the marathon went to Crumley. One quarter of the proceeds went to the Blackfoot Rotary; the other quarter went to the Bingham Health Care Foundation.

"One hundred percent of the net proceeds were given away," Bingham Memorial Hospital Administrative Assistant Mark Baker said.

