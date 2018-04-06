Friday I-15 closure and Blackfoot power outage

On April 6, a power pole fire was responsible for a power outage in Blackfoot and for closing I-15 in both directions for over three hours Friday morning. The power was restored sequentially over the next eight hours. Most customers has their power restored before 10 a.m. but one small group had to wait until just after 2 p.m. The interstate was closed because of the danger of falling power lines because of fire damage.

Around 6:15 a.m., a pin supporting an insulator broke on a power pole immediately adjacent to the interstate. The pole was on the north side of Bridge Street, just east of the overpass for the northbound lanes of I-15. It was one of the tallest poles in the City since it was part of the set the carried the power lines over the highway.

According to the Idaho Power workmen who handled the repair of the pole, the broken pin was on the lower of two wooden crossbeams. This allowed a live line to come into contact the wood of the pole and a fire started between the cross beams. The fire damaged the lower crossbeam, the vertical pole and some of the lines.

Because the damage could result in the power lines coming down on I-15, both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate were closed immediately after the fire was reported. Traffic was detoured through Blackfoot between the central Blackfoot interchange at exit 93 and the South Blackfoot interchange at exit 89.

"We didn't put the fire out," said Capt. Dave Krumenacker of the Blackfoot Fire Department and the incident commander at the scene of the damaged pole. "Idaho Power took one of their chemical fire extinguishers and one of our water extinguishers and they put the fire out," he explained.

"Most of our equipment can't reach that high and it's dangerous to use a stream of water on live power lines since water is a good conductor," Krumenacker added. "Idaho Power went up in one of their bucket trucks that can reach and took care of it."

At 8:45 a.m., Idaho Power was busy on Bridge street next to the interstate, isolating power lines and assembling material to repair the damaged pole. "Right now, it's pretty much a hurry up and wait situation," Krumenacker said. "We also can't assume the fire is completely out because the wood may still be smoldering. We're here until we're sure it's safe," he said referring to the fire engine and crew watching and waiting.

At the pole itself, one line was drooping and the lower crossbeam was hanging on at an angle. The pole between the crossbeams was visibly blackened and narrowed.

"That pole's not in great shape," said Lt. Gordon Kroft of the Blackfoot Police Department, on the scene at the damaged pole. "Looking at it from here, I think you're down to about that much charred wood up there," he said, holding his finger and thumb about six to seven inches apart.

While Idaho Power was isolating the lines along Bridge street and restoring power to parts of Blackfoot, vehicles on the interstate were backed up for several miles to both the north and south. The diverted traffic traveled through the City on Business-15 between exit 93 and Hwy 91; then it followed Hwy 91from the intersection of Judicial and Main to exit 89 south of town.

This route was clogged in both directions of travel between 7:30 and 9 a.m., when most people were heading to work.

Many who knew Blackfoot well were taking their own shortcuts down Meridian, Shilling and other side streets. The pre-work congestion was made worse when a southbound Union Pacific freight train rolled through Blackfoot around 8:30 a.m.

Lt. Michael Winans of the Idaho State Police was tasked with the traffic management of the closed interstate. "I have several of my crew out handling the interstate closure, directing traffic and helping motorists; and we'll be doing that until they (Idaho Power) have things taken care of," he said. Winans was at the site of the damaged power pole, keeping an eye on his laptop computer as it scrolled information on his staff while he sat in his patrol car, out of the light rain that was falling. "That's what we have to do until the power guys get the situation stabilized and safe."

The interstate and Bridge Street between Parkway Drive and Premier Technology were both reopened between 9:45 and 10 a.m.

The repair crews from the power company had the top of the damaged power pole fully braced and a new lower crossbeam installed just before noon. At that time, workers were installing new pins to support insulators before reattaching power lines. The thick braces framed the burnt portion of the pole whose charred wood could clearly be seen from the ground.

"That's one of the tallest power poles around," said one worker. "Replacements for that come from Twin Falls or Boise."

One of his colleagues added: "It will probably next week before we get a new pole to replace this one. But that's a sound repair up there, good enough for a few decades."

The power pole fire created a power outage for 1,357 in Blackfoot at its height, according to Lynette Standley of the Idaho Power Company. "We got that whittled way down before 8 and 9 a.m.," Standley said. "Most customers had power back before 10 with the exception of a group of 67 who had power restored just after 2 p.m."

Stalker Elementary School was within the power outage area. The power company told the school that they would probably get power back by 9 a.m. The school staff had the students gathered and waiting in the cafeteria when the power came back on at 8:05 according the school district office.

Idaho Power issued a complete restoration notification at 2:22 p.m. to customers signed-up for such notices.