Friday is the last chance to sign up Bingham's Got Talent

Friday, Jan. 27 is the last day for those who would like to show off their, to sign up for Bingham's Got Talent (BGT). People can register online at www.jasonleemumc.org. Registrations and the $25 registration fee need to be in by 4 p.m. Friday at the Methodist church, 168 S University Ave.

This year BGT will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Lyle Albertson and his Straight Country Band will open the show. Admission cost is $6 for adults and $4 for kids.

"This is probably one of the funnest things we do for Relay For Life," said team captain Beverly Brumfield. "By doing it so early in the year we are hopeful that we will not conflict with all of the school, and dance team activities."

Karole Honas, local news anchor, will emcee the show. A panel of three judges will select a first place winner in each division.

People of all ages and talents are welcome to register and show off their talent.

The talent show is open to all people of all ages and talents. Each winner will receive $100 and a trophy. There will also be a People’s Choice Award selected by the audience. It will cost $1 per vote and people can vote as many times as they want. The contestant with the most money in their box at the end of the night will be the winner and receive $50 and a trophy. The contestants can begin collecting money before the night of the show and can even carry their box around the auditorium and ask people to “vote” for them. The money they collect goes to the American Cancer Society.

"It has been one of Bingham County’s most successful relay events for the past seven years," said Angels Among Us Relay For Life team member Elizabeth Fields. "We hope to make this year’s event even bigger and better."

The Blackfoot Relay For Life event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Blackfoot High School football field.

For more information regarding the BGT, people can call Tom Drysdale, Event Chairman, at 785-3183.