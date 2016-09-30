Friday Night Lights - football preview

By FRED DAVIS

Well, only two local match-ups to look at and both Blackfoot and Snake River have a lot to show us before the playoffs begin in less than a month. Blackfoot blew a lead last week after seemingly having the game under control and a win in hand. Nobody really knows what exactly happened, but I did like the fact that the Broncos returned to what they do best and that is run the ball at somebody.

Snake River fell behind 20-0, but then came roaring back to get within a touchdown to an undefeated team in South Fremont. This team is on the improve and with Jeb Harrison working with both sides of the ball, continued improvement should not only be expected, but demanded.

BLACKFOOT VS IDAHO FALLS

Idaho Falls has struggled through five games into the 2016 season. They have losses, lopsided losses at that, to three teams in Bonneville, Madison and Skyline. They gave up at least 34 points in each of those games, with a high of 52 to Skyline, who may be the only 4A team that will be able to upend Bishop Kelly by year's end. Their two wins were agains Jerome and Pocatello, a pair of teams who have had trouble scoring points and were no match for the Tigers.

TETON VS SNAKE RIVER

Snake RIver played a great game for about three quarters of the game last week against undefeated South Fremont. The problem there is that they play four quarters in football and three quarters often just gets you an atta boy at the wrong end of the score.

This team had two weeks to get ready for South Fremont and will only have a single week to prepare for Teton. Add into that equation the fact that the Panthers have been out of school all week for the annual 'Spud Harvest', makes you wonder just how much practice the kids will have. They are practicing each day, but after six or eight hours in the fields harvesting, how much energy will the team have to prepare for Teton.

Teton has won a pair of games, which is two more than Snake River has managed. That being said, the wins were against Jackson, Wyoming, who nobody seems to know much about and Salmon, who hasn't been within 30 points against any of their five opponents.

