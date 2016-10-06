Friday Night Lights - football preview

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT VS SKYLINE

It's homecoming for the Blackfoot Broncos and a special Thursday night of football. The stands will be packed as the Blackfoot crew welcomes in undefeated and second ranked Skyline to Bronco Stadium for a 7 p.m. start. The Broncos, thanks to a much needed win last week against Idaho Falls enter the contest at 4-2, its two losses coming to 5A Madison and 5A Rigby. Skyline is perfect at 6-0.

The two teams have four common foes in Idaho Falls, Hillcrest, Century and Rigby and between the two schools boast a 7-1 record.

Skyline averages over 50 points per contest, the Broncos average comes in at around 33 per game.

The defenses is where there is a difference. The Grizzlies have been very stingy, while the Broncos have given up some points that normally you would not expect to see a Blackfoot team give up. Skyline gives up 16 points per game and the Broncos are over 23 per game. That may not seem like a big difference, but Skyline has never given up a lot, with the exception of the 35 to Bonneville, a game in which the Grizzlies put 65 on the board. The Broncos have one really ugly number that stands out from their record, that being the 56 that Madison put up on the Blackfoot team in what you could say was an aberration.

