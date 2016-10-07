Friday Night Lights - football preview

FIRTH VS RIRIE

The crazy high scoring offense of the Firth Cougars will take their eye opening show on the road this week as they travel to Ririe to take on the Bulldogs.

Ririe is 4-3 and relies totally on their defense for their best showings. Firth averages a bunch of points, averaging over 50 with the exception of the one 3A school that they played and lost to in South Fremont. Even in that game, the fans in attendance will tell you that the Cougars should and could have won the game. Ririe very seldom gives up double digit points, but they haven't seen an offense like the Cougars have. Firth can and will score from anywhere on the field and can do it in a number of ways.

The special teams and defense are deceptively good. Several times this year, Firth has scored on defense, and it doesn't matter if it is with a pick six or with a fumble recovery and score. They have also put a touchdown on the board with a kick off return and seem equally effective running or passing the ball. They are deep on offense with a bevy of good, fast and quick running backs and have had at least four players throw the ball in games, so they come at you in a variety of ways.

Arguably, their best runner if Victory Burkhart and their best thrower is Damon Folkman, but don't let that fool you. As I said earlier, any of four or five kids in that backfield will take the snap and throw the ball to a variety of receivers. Any of the four or five or six running backs that can line up will take the ball and run with it and do so very effectively.

The call here is that Firth has way too much offense for the defense of RIrie to contain to any degree, and that Firth will control this game from the outset. It is also important to keep in mind that the Cougars are also very solid on defense, so don't disregard that aspect of the game either.

The pick here is for Firth to pick up another win, downing the Bulldogs by a score of 42-13.

SOUTH FREMONT VS SHELLEY

This should be a marquee game in the state of Idaho. A pair of undefeated teams, each with a potent offense and stingy defense.

On paper, many would be inclined to pick South Fremont. To the naked eye, many would be inclined to pick Shelley. This game most likely will be just that close.

When I analyze the contest, I look at the senior leadership of quarterback Bryon Leckington of Shelley. This kid has started for three years for the Russets and this year has played just about as well as a player can play. He doesn't make mistakes, not passing and not throwing. He is regularly around 60% passing completing and averages over seven yards per carry when he runs. He also has weapons around him in running backs Justin Jensen and Redgie Smith and the all everything wide out Mason Price.

Price is the ultimate weapon, a standout starter at linebacker on defense, he has also contributed mightily on offense and has scored touchdowns by the basketful, kick off return, interception return, running the ball, and catching the ball. What more could you expect a young athlete to do?

South Fremont has also been impressive this year, answering the bell in each and every game. Nobody has been close to them with the exception of when 2A Firth came calling and pushed the South Fremont gang. Sure South Fremont bolted to a 22-0 lead through three quarters, but Firth came storming back in the fourth quarter, putting up fourteen points and if the clock had not run out on the Cougars, they may have actually posted the upset over the South Fremont Cougars.

This should be a good game to watch, with plenty of offense and spectacular defensive plays to boot. My guess is that Shelley has too much of just about everything to let South Fremont get the win. That plus the two week break between games plays right into the plan for Shelley and they get the win by a score of 35-15.

MARSH VALLEY VS SNAKE RIVER

This is probably the most confusing game of the week, no matter which division, conference or matchup you look at. Snake River picked up a big win last week, their first of the season against Teton. Marsh Valley comes in with a single win on the season, so between the two, they have two wins.

This is Senior Night for Snake River and the feeling is that they are getting better with each passing week under new head coach Jeb Harrison. That can't be said for Marsh Valley. Both teams have struggled on offense, but Snake appears to be getting the hang of things.

Both defense appear to be pretty equal. I will say this for Snake River however, the Panthers just don't know how to quit. They will fight you to the final gun, they will hit you and keep hitting you until you give up. It is that mentality that has leaning towards them to pick up the win in this game.

The bright side of the game is that the winner will have a leg up on the conference championship and a berth in the state tournament, with only a match up against American Falls remaining.

With Snake River winning last week, I feel that they will like the feeling they have had all week and that will propel them on to another win this week. Sometimes when a team gets that taste of winning, they forget how to lose and that is the guess in here. Snake River wins again Friday night by a score of 28-24 over Marsh Valley.

Read the entire story in Friday's edition of the Morning News.