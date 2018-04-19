Friends of pool float plan of action

The "Friends of the Pool" group met for the third time on Wednesday evening at City Hall. The three committees that were formalized last week worked individually and then together. They firmed up a strategy of how to help the pool and took concrete steps to move forward on multiple action items.

The three working committees are for gathering information from the community, for getting pool information back out to the public and for organizing activities at the pool facility.

The committee for gathering information is finalizing a survey. This will ask people what they think about the pool, its activities, its funding and many other questions. Its purpose is to discover what people in both Blackfoot and the County think about the pool and its future.

"This is really important and we need to do it as fast as possible," survey committee member Diane Burk remarked. "We need to work as fast as possible on the survey, and on everything else too, because at the end of September, the current City funding will run out. We're working hard and fast so the pool will have a future beyond that."

The committee aims to distribute the survey to everyone in Bingham County. Means of distributing it were discussed at length. It will be available in some form online but paper versions will also be available.

The information gatherers will also approach elementary schools to send survey copies home with students. They intend to offer age-group appropriate incentives for students to encourage them to bring surveys back to school for collection. They are actively soliciting sponsors for the student incentives.

The survey will also appear in the Morning News. Drop boxes for completed paper copies will be set-up around the City and County. Committee members will be working during the upcoming week in getting drop boxes made and drop locations selected.

The public relations (PR) committee spent more than half of the meeting strategizing with the activities committee on better ways of advertising pool programs to the public. This is to address one of the needs that became apparent during the public "town hall" meeting that Mayor Marc Carroll held last month at the Nuart Theater. That need was for better marketing and advertising of what the pool had to offer the citizens of the City and County.

The PR-activities committee collaboration generated some tangible results. First, a private donor has given $500 to kick start an initial advertising effort for the pool's current and upcoming offerings. The current PR committee chair, Aaron Mackley, will be consulting with advertising professionals on the best and most cost effective to get the pool's message out to the public. Information will be appearing in the local paper and also on social media outlets like Facebook. Other media outlets will be added as more funds and expertise become available.

Others matters were resolved when the committees came back together for a meeting as the whole group. First, the tour meeting on Saturday at the pool is cancelled. If anyone would like a tour of all of the pool, both good and bad, please contact Jeanette Spears who is the facility's manager.

The pool group is moving its meeting place. While the City has been kind in lending a meeting place, the group is not part of the City or County government. Since someone at the City Hall has to stay late to let the group into the meeting room, the Friends of the Pool felt is would be better not to impose any further. The next meeting of the group will be at Dawn Enterprises on 280 Cedar Street in Blackfoot. The meeting time will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25. Anyone who wants to support or contribute to the Friends of the Pool is welcome to attend.

The group is also investigating the possibility and practicality of incorporating as a non-profit organization. It is also looking for sponsors to help fund the survey effort and the marketing of the pool.

The Friends of the Pool is looking for someone with experience in social media communications and marketing. If someone with these skills is available and willing to volunteer some time, please email Aaron Mackley at amackley@dc1315.com.