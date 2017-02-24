Front Row Center with Greg Eichelberger "Harvey"

"Harvey" is a 1944 comedy play by the American playwright Mary Chase,who received received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for the work in 1945. It has been adapted for film and television several times, including currently by the Blackfoot High School Drama Dept. and directed by veteran helmer, Sharon Hoge. This version stars Jacob Jenneiahn as the pleasant Elwood P. Dowd, who counts as one of his best friends a "white, 6-foot tall rabbit." Since no one else can see the vision, he is labeled as a drunk, at best and a nut, at worst. Seeing this, his long-suffering sister, Veta Simmons (Kaylee Cook), along with her selfish daughter, Myrtle (Blackfoot Performing Arts Award nominee Cami Dougal), attempts to have him put into an insane asylum.

This, however, is not an easy task and Veta herself ends up in a padded room because Dr. Sanderson (Jaxon Woollstenhulme), attendant Duane Wilson (Cason Zehntner) and Nurse Kelly (Sydney Saline) mistake her for a crazy person. When Dr. Chumley (Nick Hammond), the facility's director, finds out, though, he tries to rectify the situation, with various levels of success.

Rounding out the cast is Bryant White (as both Judge Gaffney and Aunt Ethel), Justin Skaar (as the Cab Driver), Morgan Loos and Gigi Rodriguez (as the maid). "Everyone did a very good job and I am so proud of them," said Hoge regarding her talented troupe. Playing Elwood as very quiet and laid-back, Jenneiahn, exudes a demeanor that charms the females of the cast, even those who believe he is a bit psychotic. Meanwhile, the show-stealer is Cook, who's Veta is at once dignified, humiliated and shrieking as she gone through various embarrassments dealing with her brother who seems to float through every obstacle with little or no effort. Another highlight is the performance of Saline as the nurse who is secretly in love with Sanderson. She is flirty and pouting at the same time, but does a terrific job in her limited stage time.

Joining Hoge behind the scenes is Loos (student director), Mark Evans (BPAC Manager), Jacob Cox (state director), Luke Wells (sound), Aidan Weaver (lights), Rylee Eppich (stage manager), Kaitlun Whisenhunt (stage crew) Kayley Beebe (costumes/set), Birdie Christiansen (make up) and Tre' Breshears, John Hoge and Mickelle Dougal (set).

"Harvey" runs through Friday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.