Fundraisers planned for Kelley Haney family

A GoFundMe.com site has been set up to raise money for the family of Kelley Haney.

Haney’s body was found in the Snake River on May 29. The 37-year-old Blackfoot woman was reported missing weeks earlier after she failed to arrive at an appointment with a local chiropractor.

The money that is being raised will be used to pay for Haney’s funeral expenses, as well as to help ease the financial burden on her family. A community fundraiser has also been organized for the family of Kelley Haney. It will take place from 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Groveland Rapids, 448 N. 400 W., in Blackfoot. A raffle is scheduled at 4 p.m. on the same day. The cost is $8 per adult and $3 for ages 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting Brady Summers at bsumm@allstate.com or by calling him at (208) 604-8496; or Jeanne James at jmjames95@gmail.com or calling her at (208) 680-5300. If any person would like to donate an item for the raffle, contact Summers or James. All donations are welcome.

The full story can be read in the Thursday, June 8, edition of the Morning News.