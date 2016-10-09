Funds earned for Idaho Civil Air Patrol

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Wing Civil Air Patrol (Idaho Wing CAP) held a silent auction and concert fundraiser Saturday, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) with all proceeds going to help the Idaho Wing CAP.

"The money raised will help support the Idaho Wing with cadet programs," said Public Affairs Officer Mitzi Breshears. "This is a volunteer program, and often we use money out of our own pockets."

Local businesses donated a variety of items, such as a nights stay at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Bingham Co-op donated a $50 gas card that were auctioned at the fundraiser.

