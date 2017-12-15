Gallegos pleads guilty to assault, possession

Elias Cruz Gallegos, 19, appeared before District Judge Alan Stephens on Thursday. Gallegos was charged with second degree kidnapping, a felony; possession of controlled substance, a felony; aggravated assault, a felony and battery, a misdemeanor.

In a plea agreement, Gallegos pleaded guilty to two felonies — possession of controlled substance and aggravated assault.

In a plea agreement, the second degree kidnapping charge and the misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed. A burglary charge will also be dismissed; he was charged with burglary at Walmart.

