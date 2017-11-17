Gallegos waives his preliminary hearing on Thursday

Elias Cruz Gallegos, 19, appeared before Seventh Judicial Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Thursday, in the Bingham County Courthouse and waived his preliminary hearing. He is charged with second degree kidnapping, a felony; possession of controlled substance, a felony; aggravated assault, a felony and battery, a misdemeanor.

Gallegos was arrested Oct. 25 after his mother called police because Gallegos began throwing potatoes at her and screaming.

