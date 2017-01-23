Gamino coat drive

Omar and Vina Gamino, of Blackfoot, will distribute 142 coats to local elementary schools and the Bingham Crisis Center after hosting a coat drive and dart tournament at The Haven Saturday night. More than 25 local businesses to donate prizes for a raffle that raised $803 to purchase coats. Patrons also donated 24 gently used coats.

"We collected 166," Vina said. "142 were brand new. They will be distributed to the local elementary schools, Stoddard, Stalker, Ridge Crest, Wapello and Groveland. The 24 gently used coats will be taken to the Bingham Crisis Center."