Gas leak at Bingham Crisis Center

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Blackfoot Fire Department responded to a call about a gas leak at the Bingham Crisis Center. Crews had Alice Street blocked off between Shilling and University streets.

"A gas meter broke off due to snow and ice," said Lt. David Lewis.

Crisis center executive director Dixie Chapman smelled gas and told everyone in the building to go home and she called the fire department to report the leak.

"I could smell gas in the garage," Chapman said. "Then I could hear it leaking. I sent everyone home and called the fire department."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.