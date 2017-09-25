Ghost Contest at Blackfoot Library

Individuals are invited to enter a ghost contest for the "Mostly Ghostly Tale" fundraiser at the Blackfoot Public LIbrary at 129 N. Broadway in Blackfoot. Ghosts can be brought to the library from now until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

For information about this contest, call the library at (208) 785-8628.

President of the Friends of the Blackfoot Public LIbrary Vickie Mendenhall said, "A ghost wondered into the library on a dark and stormy night to find no other ghosts there. He has put out invitations to bring ghost friends into the library."

A silent auction for the ghosts and everything that goes with them begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7, and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The top three ghosts will earn money. Proceeds will benefit the library.

