Girl hit by vehicle in Shelley

An 11-year-old girl was on her way to school when she was hit by an inattentive driver between 7:40-7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Shelley.

The girl was walking in the crosswalk across State St. in Shelley.

"She did everything right," Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler said. "She was carrying a flag and was halfway across the street when she was struck by an inattentive driver. This was not a speed related incident."

He continued, "The driver remained on the scene. The girl was taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) to be check out. From all indications, it appears she is going to be fine."

The driver was northbound on State St.

The girl was crossing from the west side of State St. to the east side on Locust St. A marked crosswalk is painted crossing State St. at that location. She is a middle school student and was heading to school at Hobbs Middle School.