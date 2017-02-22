Girl Scout cookies have arrived

Girl Scout cookies just rolled into town in large quantities ready for those who have been waiting all year for their Thin Mint fix. Booths will begin popping up this weekend with troops selling Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils and many more. This year the girls will be selling a new S'Mores cookie. The Rah Rah Raisin is not being offered this year.

"Booth sales officially start tomorrow, but you probably won't see any until Friday," said scout mom Kristi Dewey Troop 129 leader. "The official locations are Walmart, Ridley's, Kesler's, and Idaho Youth Ranch. On Friday, Saturday, & Sundays until March 19."

