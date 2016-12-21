Girl Scouts shop for homeless man

Girl Scout Cadets from Blackfoot Troop #332 decided to take on two community outreach projects for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

With money earned from the Girl Scout cookie sales and the yard sale last summer, Girl Scout Cadets Ambrea Evans, Shyanna Fackeril and Kaileigh DeRoche took on two projects. (For each box of cookies sold, the troop earns 40 cents per box.)

At Thanksgiving, the girls used the Scout credit card to purchase Angelina Quilamaco and her family a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

Scout leader Trudy Evans said, "I work at Walmart and noticed this homeless gentleman who is trying to get on his feet. The girls decided they wanted to give him presents for Christmas.

"It was fun seeing how their minds work," she said. "They decided to get him a Christmas tree and a Christmas stocking; then they decided they needed decorations. They purchased shoes and socks and restaurant gift cards for him."

A fleece blanket was made for him; a pillow and pillow case were also supplied.

Evans said, "After they finished shopping, I asked Ambrea if she felt warm, happy and fuzzy."

Ambrea said, "Warm and happy but not fuzzy."

Evans said, "I am very proud to be the leader of these three girls who are very warm-hearted and giving. My co-leader, Maryann Findlay and I could not ask for better girls."