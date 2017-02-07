Girl Scouts, United Dairymen of Idaho team up

For the second year, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage across the state of Idaho and United Dairymen of Idaho have teamed up to give to the Idaho Food Bank. In Girl Scouts, this program is called the "Cookies and Milk from the Heart Program."

For every box of girl scout cookies purchased and donated to the Idaho Food Bank, dairymen will contribute one dollar to the Idaho Foodbank to go toward milk purchases, giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contributions. Dairymen of Idaho pledged to contribute up to $10,000.

A $4 purchase will provide a box of Girl Scout cookies and contributions toward milk to the Idaho Foodbank to help fight hunger in Idaho.

Clint Kofoed, Director of Product Program of Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, said, "It's a great partnership because each of the three organizations — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, United Dairymen of Idaho and the Idaho Foodbank — cover the entire state."

