Girls basketball district play: North Fremont 33, Firth 31; Sho-Ban 42-Watersprings 38; Pocatello 58, Blackfoot 30

Sho-Ban came from 11 points down in the third quarter to upend Watersprings and move on in the 1A Div II district tournament to face Butte County on Thursday. Pocatello scored at will to down the Blackfoot Lady Broncos 58-30 and send the Blackfoot squad to the left side of the bracket and a date on Saturday. Firth couldn't quite down North Fremont and fell by a score of 33-31 and set up a date with Salmon on Wednesday. Teton used a strong second half to down Shelley in the 3A district 6 tournament.

