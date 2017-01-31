Girls district play ready to begin

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - All five of the area girls basketball teams will be entering district tournament play this week, with Sho-Ban being the first to see action on Tuesday, with a 6 p.m. start in a game at Firth High School. They will be followed in swift succession by Blackfoot, who kicks off play on Tuesday as well, with a tipoff at 7:30 p.m. at Pocatello High School against the Indians. Shelley and Firth will also see action on Tuesday, but they must travel a bit farther to get the ball in play, with Firth going to North Fremont for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff and Shelley travelling to Madison Jr. High School to kick off play at 7:30 p.m. as well.

Snake River, the only team in the area to have earned a top seed, will have to be patient as they won't get under way until Saturday at 7 p.m.. They will most likely take on arch rival Marsh Valley, who must get by American Falls on Tuesday before tackling the conference champion Lady Panthers.

Following will be a discussion of the chances for each of the five teams to advance to the state tournament and who and what they will have go through to get there.

