Gold Medalist to speak to students at BPAC Friday

Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong will be coming to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center to speak to the students of Blackfoot High School. Armstrong will speak, at 11 a.m. Friday, to the students of Blackfoot and Independence High Schools about the power of a vision.

"I had the opportunity to hear her speak at he Idaho School Board Association’s annual conference," said Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress. "The major theme of her speech focused on the importance of having a vision and setting goals to achieve the vision, all the time keeping your life in balance."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.