Gold's Gym helps Santa's Helpers
LESLIE SIEGER
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
The Blackfoot Gold's Gym, in cooperation with the Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff's office, is gathering toys, coats, hats and gloves for Santa's Helpers. Non-members can bring in a toy, coat, hat or gloves valued at $5 or more and use the facility, or try a class. Members can contribute to the drive and receive a single tan or hydro-massage. The toy drive begins Thursday and will run through Dec. 31.
