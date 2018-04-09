Golf in top half of Shelley Invite field

The annual Shelley Invitational Golf Tournament commenced with first tee at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and 13 teams in attendance. The Blackfoot Broncos were one of those teams and sent out Matt Steidley, Curtis DeSpain, Brayden Wright, Gaige Capson and Jett Shelley to defend the Broncos honor as they would do battle to gain the top prize.

With the mixture of teams including Madison High School of Rexburg and Highland High School of Pocatello, the task was a bit daunting.

