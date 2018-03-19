Good news from Firth City Council

Good news arrived at Firth City Council last Wednesday.

The City of Firth received a grant from Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

"The grant was for $250,000 and will be used to put in a HAWK (High Intensity Activated Crosswalk) system across Highway 91," Firth Mayor Vincent Winn Larson said. "A walking path will run along the south side of East Center from the railroad tracks to 600 East. This the best thing we could do for our kids."

Advertising for bids for this project will go out mid-April to the first part of May.

