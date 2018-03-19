Good news from Firth City Council

The City of Firth received grant money that will be used to build a walking path along East Center.Lana Duke of the Rural Development Council in Preston presented the draft copy of grant money to be used to help pay for the new sewer system.Bingham County Commissioner Mark Bair asked Firth Council members to support the statue that will be placed in Patriot Field to honor all veterans from Bingham County.
Good news arrived at Firth City Council last Wednesday.
The City of Firth received a grant from Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).
"The grant was for $250,000 and will be used to put in a HAWK (High Intensity Activated Crosswalk) system across Highway 91," Firth Mayor Vincent Winn Larson said. "A walking path will run along the south side of East Center from the railroad tracks to 600 East. This the best thing we could do for our kids."
Advertising for bids for this project will go out mid-April to the first part of May.
