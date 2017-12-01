Good results from Tri-County task force

The Tri-County Sheriff's Association conducted a "Driving Under the Influence" task force in Bingham County last Saturday, Nov. 25.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said, "Eight officers made 126 traffic stops. They wrote 17 misdemeanors with one felony arrest. Three were arrested for driving under the influence and three warrant arrests were made."

He explained, "The task force was very successful. We may possibly do it again in December in another county, not in Bingham County. The task force did what we asked them to do."

Rowland has worked the past year to establish this DUI task force.

