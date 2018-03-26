GOP power candidates meet for Lincoln Day celebration

Republicans gathered for their annual Lincoln Day Luncheon Saturday at the Sho-Ban Hotel in Fort Hall. The three gubernatorial candidates were the featured speakers—Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, Congressman Raul Labrador and Lt. Gov. Brad Little. Four of the five Lieutenant Governor candidates answered questions in a forum setting. The questions were supplied by audience members.

The Lt. Governor candidates who attended the luncheon were Janice McGeachin, Rep. Bob Nonini, Rep. Kelly Packer and Steve Yates. Sen. Marv Hagadorn was not present.

The incumbent State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and her Republican opponent--Wilder School District Jeff Dillon—also attended the luncheon.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 15.

“How to keep Idaho kids in Idaho” was emphasized by each candidate.

