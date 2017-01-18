Graham competes at U.S. Nationals in Figure Skating

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Former Shelley High School student Mathew Graham is in Kansas City this week to participate in the U.S. Figure Skating Junior National Championships. The Championships, are one of the tools used to qualify skaters for the the Olympic team and also to advance skaters on to the World Championships are a highlight of the annual calendar for the U.S. Skating Federation.

Graham qualified for the prestigious honor by finishing in second place at the Pacific Coast Sectional Figure Skating Championships held this past November.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News