Grandfather sentenced for injury to a child

Sentenced for injury to a child, Kelley Anderson, 60, from Blackfoot was sentenced on Thursday to a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years (two years fixed; eight years indeterminate) in the Idaho Department of Correction. Seventh Judicial District Judge Bruce Pickett then suspended this sentence and put him on probation for six years.

"These cases are difficult to listen to; difficult to watch and difficult for the family," Pickett said.

Anderson used an Alford Plea to plead guilty to the charge of injury to a child. An Alford guilty plea is a guilty plea in criminal court, whereby a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence and admits that the prosecution could likely prove the charge.

The court will pronounce the defendant guilty.

