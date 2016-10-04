Grandstand of Terror opens October 13

Fall is here; ghouls and goblins are gearing up for Halloween, and so are the Blackfoot Community Players (BCP) as they prepare for the Grandstand of Terror.

The grandstands will open Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and will run through the 31.

The groups have been preparing and planning for the Halloween season as soon as last Halloween season came to an end.

"We actually begin planning for the next year right after Halloween is over," said Director Sharon Hoge. "We watch for the recent scary movies and see how we can incorporate ideas from them we have even study the psychology of fear and research what is scary."