Grant awarded to Bingham County Historical Museum

Bingham County has been awarded a $4,000 matching grant from the Idaho Heritage Trust to repair the exterior of the Bingham County Museum. The museum, also known as the Brown Mansion, is a 15 room, southern-style historic mansion located at 190 N Shilling in the notable Shilling Avenue Historic District of Blackfoot.

"This matching grant is specifically for the masonry," Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said. "The Idaho Heritage Trust encourages groups to keep applying for grants to get (the project) done. This is a matching fund; the total amount that will be applied to masonry is $8,000. The county will provide the other $4,000."

"This masonry is historic masonry," Eckhardt said. "Doug Peery of Highlander Masonry in Blackfoot does this type of masonry."

For the complete story, read it in the Friday, Dec. 15, edition of the Morning News.