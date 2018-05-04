A grant will sign the way

Basic American Foods has given Mountain View Middle School (MVMS) in Blackfoot a $4,000 grant on Friday, May 4, to restore their marquee sign.

The marquee sign was donated a decade ago and once graced the front of the former Irving Kindergarten School on Judicial Avenue.

"Over time, the software that ran the sign started to go astray," said Hal Silzly, director of maintenance for the Blackfoot School District. "Eventually, all it showed were the time and temperature. The folks who knew how to fix it moved on and finally, no one knew how to work it or fix it."

"The folks over at Mountain View said they would take on fixing it," Silzly added, "so maintenance moved it over to the middle school."

It was an unpleasant discovery just how much it would take to fix the old marquee sign so it could be used again. Looking for ways to get the sign fixed, MVMS sent in a grant application to BAF's program that supports education.

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm tickled pink. I am so grateful for Basic American Foods to invest their money in MVMS. We'll be able to fix our sign and we will be able to buy some things for the school that we couldn't normally afford due to this company's generosity."

