Greg Eichelberger reviews 'Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing, Missouri'

A film like "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" is one of those actor-driven productions where the plot does not always add up to the combined talent of the cast.

Pictures such as "The Last King Of Scotland" and "There Will Be Blood," among others are propelled by amazing lead performances, yet the story is often bleak, depressing and, in this latter case, stiflingly oppressive.

With murder, rape, arson, people being burned alive and beaten up, police brutality, racism, broken families, fatal diseases, suicide, explosions, bar brawls and a close up shot of a person getting his thumb pierced with a dentist drill, as parts of the story "Three Billboards" makes "The Passion Of the Christ" look like a Marx Brothers movie.

Written and directed by Irishman Martin McDonagh ("In Bruges") and with a cast featuring Academy and Golden Globe winners and/or nominees Frances McDormand, "Hail, Caesar," but better known for "Fargo"), Woody Harrelson ("Now You See Me 2") and Lucas Hedges ("Manchester By the Sea"), plus Sam Rockwell ("Mr. Right"), Zeljko Ivanek ("X-Men Apocalypse"), Sandy Martin ("It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" TV series), Caleb Landry Jones ("Get Out," "Twin Peaks" TV series) and Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones" TV series, an unfortunate appearance in "Pixels"), this production is bleak and frustrating, but powerful.

The only acting shortfall comes from Abbie Cornish ("Geostorm"), an Australian playing a midwesterner playing a Brit …

A tale of a woman, Mildred Hayes (McDormand) has lost her daughter several months before in a brutal rape and murder (and she was set on fire to boot).Seeing nothing has seemingly been done to find the teenager's slaying, Hayes purchases three run-down Billboards on a lonely seldom-used road outside of Ebbing, a fictional community (filmed in North Carolina) populated with mostly white, backwoods ignorant racists and violent law enforcement officers.

The advertising is simple, the first reading,"Raped while dying." The second, "And still no arrests." The final placard reading, "How come, Chief Willoughby?" The latter character, played by Harrelson, along with his entire department is aghast at the audacity and confront Hayes over the action.

It seems, of course, she has civil liberties on her side, but then again, she reveals her ignorance when Willoughby informs her that her that the police have done everything they could do to apprehend the person or persons unknown, but there is a lack of DNA in the case.

She simply replies that the cops should draw blood from every male on earth and run it through a database. Yes, she says this with a straight face.

Meanwhile, she becomes more and more violent in her efforts to bring attention to herself and the case, breaking windows, threatening the police (she marches into the offices in a not very realistic scene). Meanwhile, her son, Robbie (Hedges), is being bullied at school because of the advertising (so, of course, she goes to the school and begins kicking males AND females in the groin).

However, just when we begin to think of Hayes' character as a ridiculous one-note piece of cardboard, McDonagh gives her a softer side as she pities Willoughby and then feels overwhelming guilt because the last words she spoke to her daughter were, "Yeah, I hope you get raped, too."

As this is going on, Officer Jason Dixon (Rockwell doing his best to get his second Golden Globe nod and first Oscar nomination) is violent and racist beyond any possible belief goes after Hayes and especially the billboard owner who allows her to put up the messages (in fact, he throws him out of a window). A demented mama's boy, he gives an amazing performance in a thankless role.

Yet, like the 2005 film, "Crash," all is not is seems (like life, we suppose) and everyone has a very dark and a light side.

Labled as a dark comedy, "Three Billboards" certainly is dark, but the humor is buried much deeper within that depressing story, not like "Fargo," where we were laughing along with covering our eyes from the overt horror. It's a chore to watch during the over-the-top sequences of racism (a black police chief is later brought in and a billboard painter comes along to make all African-Americans look perfect and sinless compared to the evil, brainless caucasians), but there are enough twists and turns to keep even the most ardent movie viewers guessing time and time again.

Converting Asheville, NC into Ebbing, Mo. is quite a feat of set design (supervised by Merissa Lombardo, "All Eyez On Me," "The Magnificent Seven") and the small town feel permeates the entire production (kudos to Inbal Weinberg, "Beasts Of No Nation").The average viewer's ability to make it through "Three Billboards" (I hesitate to write "enjoy") will depend on their ability to tolerate the break-neck twists and turns of the plot, the downer comedy and the performances. For this scribbler's part, McDormand is absolutely terrific(one minute you cannot stand her arrogance and overly-aggressive stance,while the next you have a lump in your throat in empathy with her horrid plight). She's never looked more beaten down and haggard and it's certainly one of her best performances since 1996 and has definitely put her into the lead for Globe AND Oscar consideration.

As for Harrelson, he walks a thin line between angry police chief to one of the rare white humanitarian and does a fine job.Unfortunately, he is not on the screen long enough to make much of a difference here.

Grade: B-