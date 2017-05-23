Groveland Library open for summer

Groveland students are invited to "Track Down Some Fun" during the summer reading program at Groveland Elementary. The summer lunch program will be offered at at Groveland throughout the summer. The summer lunch program is free for students under 18 years of age. Adults pay for their lunches.

This year is a first for both programs at Groveland Elementary—the summer reading program and the summer lunch program. Both begin Monday, June 12.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from Monday, June 12, through Thursday, July 27.

For the complete story, read the Tuesday, May 23, edition of the Morning News.