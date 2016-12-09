Groveland students write book

The students in Benjamin Parker's fourth-grade class received their personal copies of a book that they collaborated on. Each student picked a topic about Idaho and researched it and then wrote about it. They also drew pictures to go with their topic. Ronalie Gerrie, a parent and PTA member did the illustration on the cover and the first to pages of the book.

"It's great because the kids get to see their work in print," Parker said.

