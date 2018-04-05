Guardsmen treat SRHS students with lunch

Tacos were on the luncheon menu for all students at Snake River High School on Thursday. Members of the Idaho National Guard hosted this noon feed. Señor Garcia's Tex Max Grill provided the tacos.

"The school lets us recruit and we want to give back to the school," Staff Sgt. Nate de Wit said. de Wit is a recruiter for the National Guard.

"The school had a Kindness Week and we wanted to treat them for a good job," he said.

"We recruit in different areas," de Wit said. "Our target market are juniors and seniors in high school. We talk to them about their future. We point out that there different sorts of preparations, different opportunities and what the Guard has to offer."

Speaking to the students, SRHS Assistant Principal Rich Dunn said, "Be kind to each other; be aware of people."

The Guardsmen will be in American Falls at the high school on Friday—with the taco truck.