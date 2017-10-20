Halloween Carnival at BCCLC was fun

McKenzie Banner, first grade, quickly got hold of her donut at the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Halloween Carnival. The carnival took place in the BCCLC Middle School on Friday evening. Painting pumpkins at the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Halloween Carnival were sisters Paizley Evans, age 5, and Azlynn Evans, second grade. The pumpkins were laser engraved by Loid and Diane Sherwood. The carnival took place in the BCCLC Middle School on Friday evening. Kaylee Toler, age 5, takes hold of the fishing rod at the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Halloween Carnival. Helping her is Alexa Benitez. Selah Batacan was loading the fishing lines. The carnival took place in the BCCLC Middle School on Friday evening.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, October 20, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School was packed with children and their parents for the first Halloween Carnival. The carnival was sponsored by the BCCLC Parent-Activity Committee (PAC).
Students who attend BCCLC schools received 15 free tickets when they entered the school. The tickets cost 10 cents apiece.
Each teacher designed a game. The 20 games were spread throughout the commons area of the school and into classrooms. The games were designed for kindergarteners through fourth graders. The middle school kids decorated the rooms and ran the games.
