Halloween Carnival at BCCLC was fun

The Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School was packed with children and their parents for the first Halloween Carnival. The carnival was sponsored by the BCCLC Parent-Activity Committee (PAC).

Students who attend BCCLC schools received 15 free tickets when they entered the school. The tickets cost 10 cents apiece.

Each teacher designed a game. The 20 games were spread throughout the commons area of the school and into classrooms. The games were designed for kindergarteners through fourth graders. The middle school kids decorated the rooms and ran the games.

To read the complete story, see the Morning News.