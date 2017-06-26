Haney fundraiser a success

Selling raffle tickets at the Kelley Haney fundraiser were Joaquin Garcia, A.J. Sanchez and Brady Summers Garcia on Saturday. Susan Beers, Haney’s mother, was donating an item to the raffle. Funds raised will go to Haney’s family.Tayvian Hamilton is checking out some homemade crosses that were part of the raffle at the Kelley Haney fundraiser on Saturday.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, June 26, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

A barbecue and raffle took place at Rodney and Jeannie James’ home in Groveland Rapids on Saturday to raise funds for the Kelley Haney family.  Haney’s body was pulled from the Snake River on Monday, May 29. She had been missing about two weeks.  
“We raised close to $2,800 (at the fundraiser),” Jeannie James said. “About 100 people attended.
“It has been amazing to see the support from the community,” she said. “We are so grateful for all the donations and help in putting this together.”
