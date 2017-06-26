Haney fundraiser a success

A barbecue and raffle took place at Rodney and Jeannie James’ home in Groveland Rapids on Saturday to raise funds for the Kelley Haney family. Haney’s body was pulled from the Snake River on Monday, May 29. She had been missing about two weeks.

“We raised close to $2,800 (at the fundraiser),” Jeannie James said. “About 100 people attended.

“It has been amazing to see the support from the community,” she said. “We are so grateful for all the donations and help in putting this together.”

