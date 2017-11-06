Hansen to collect books for his Eagle Scout project

Boy Scout Luke Hansen of Troop 204 in Rose, is asking people to donate many books for his Eagle Project. The books will be donated to the Community Dinner Table (CDT).

“Ronda Cheatham with CDT is starting a community library where people can check out books,” Luke said. “I want to get her a bunch of books. People can donate children and teen books, picture books and non-fiction ‘how-to’ books for adults. They can be in Spanish or English.”

In this effort, Luke has decorated donation boxes that are located in Blackfoot, Snake River and Firth.

