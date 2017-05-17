Harris defeats Preece for school board seat

BLACKFOOT — It isn't easy to unseat a political incumbent, but there is also something to be said for grass roots enthusiasm. Polling a popular plurality of 59 to 40 percent (215 votes to 146), Sonya Harris defeated Blackfoot School District Trustee Derek Preece on Tuesday to claim the seat in Zone 4.

A longtime teacher, who resigned to seek this position, Harris was catapulted to office on her first attempt and plans to hit the ground running after she takes the oath of office in July. "I am so thankful, grateful and honored for everyone's support," she said.

"As an instructor, I wanted to give the school board that inside view of what we are going through and what our needs are."

