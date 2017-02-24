Harvest for Hunger campaign opens

The CHS Bingham Cooperative is gathering donations of money, food and crops to help fight hunger. As part of CHS Harvest for Hunger food and fund drive, CHS Bingham Cooperative will accept contributions from now through March 20 at its locations in Blackfoot and American Falls.

This is the seventh year for the annual Harvest for Hunger campaign.

CHS Bingham Cooperative is partnering with our local Community Dinner Table/Food Pantry (CDT) to reach the donation goal of $20,000.

CHS Harvest for Hunger will gather cash, cans and crops. All donations will be delivered to the CDT Food Pantry.

Jackie Young, president of CDT and the Community Pantry, said, "We are so grateful to CHS. These funds will help us stack our shelves. Each week, 200-250 boxes of food are distributed at the pantry to people.

