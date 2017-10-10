Haunted Milmor Hotel opening

Are you searching for a spooky haunted house to visit during Halloween season? Then look no further than the "Haunting of the Milmor Hotel," located at 83 N. Broadway. The production is sponsored by the Blackfoot Community Players (BCP) under the supervision of director Sharon Hoge.

Hoge has served in this position for the past 17 years. She explained that the reason why the BCP decided to end the "Grandstands of Terror" and switch to producing the Haunting of the Milmor Hotel was because the BCP was "looking for a more permanent spot," adding, "the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds have been great to us, but we have to work night and day to make it work." She also elaborated that "sometimes, there would be three-hour waits."

The BCP acquired the location from Justin Oleson in mid-July. "We've been cleaning since then," Hoge said. "The staff spent the previous three weeks decorating the hotel and preparing it for opening night." The venue was originally constructed in 1916 as the Hotel Ecceles and once included a restaurant and a barbershop. It was also a major stop for those on the way to visit Yellowstone National Park. Later, it became an apartment house, childcare center.

