The Sons of Thunder's (SOT) Haunted River Bottoms returns at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at 619 West 100 South, just down the road from Fast Eddy's Paintball Course.

This is the largest outdoor haunted attraction in southeast Idaho with more than a mile of horror filled activities. Admission is $10 and the event will begin the weekend of the 14 and 15 of October, as well as the 21,22,28 and 29.

"Experience over a mile of outdoor haunts, terror and bloodcurdling screams just so we can torment your dreams," said marketing assistant Dorothy Nelson.

Students and parents at the school are using the experience and knowledge they learned from the event last year, and will act out a variety of frightening scenes throughout the river bottoms in an effort to scare even bravest souls who attend.

"We will be having a completely different set up from last year as far as scenes but we have experience this year so it'll be much better than our first year," said Jeff Anderson SOT co-founder.

The proceeds raised from the event will go to help with repairs and maintenance at the school, as well as covering the cost of sending students to national wrestling tournaments.

Sons of Thunder Athletic Academy provide a unique opportunity for students to pursue their athletic ambitions. Many of the youth who reside in Idaho, and are attending Sons of Thunder Athletic Academy, have chosen to enroll in INSPIRE Connections Academy, an accredited online Idaho public charter school. INSPIRE Connections Academy students can study the generals of Math, English, Science but they can also excel at Languages, Music, Design and Technology, Art and Design, ICT, Geography, History, advanced PE.