The Haven holds benefit

The Haven, 50 North Spruce, will host a dart and pool tournament benefit for the family of Tom Keller who passed away in February. Anyone who would like to participate can play can sign up for $10 at 5 p.m. The game will begin at 6 p.m.

"Bring your friend and family and have a good time," said Corina Moran. "Come help us to show respect and honor our brother the way he would have liked to be remembered playing darts and having fun. This is not a day to be sad, this is a day to be happy and honor his death. All proceeds will go to family for final expenses."