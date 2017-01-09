Having fun at the Library

Brothers Jonathan Carranza and Noel Carranza, 1, of Shelley enjoy playing with the puppets at the North Bingham County District Library in Shelley. Jonathan is a freshman at ISU majoring in physical therapy.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Monday, January 9, 2017
Shelley, ID

Category: