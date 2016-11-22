To help Santa's Helpers

To help fund Santa's Helpers, a train, designed and built by Richard Lawes, is being raffled off by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office shows off the train. Tickets are $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5. Tickets can be purchased at the Sheriff's Office in the Bingham County Courthouse. The drawing for the train will take place on Friday, Dec. 16.
LESLIE MIELKE
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Blackfoot, ID

